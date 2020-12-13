Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Sudur Paschim

Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 13, 2020, 7:17 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and the hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the Province towards afternoon. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bala Chaturdashi 2020: Importance And Significance
Dec 13, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 482 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 12, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 899 New Cases, 1359 Recovery And 15 Deaths
Dec 12, 2020
Nepal And Canada Exchange Views On Bilateral Trade And Investment
Dec 12, 2020
Nepal and India Agree to Finalise Regulatory Modality to Export Nepal’s Surplus Power To India
Dec 12, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast December 12: Light Rain And Light Rain And Snow Fall Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 9: Partly To Generally Cloudy Eastern, Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 8: Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

First U.S. Shots in COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Coming Monday By REUTERS Dec 13, 2020
Bala Chaturdashi 2020: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2020
Nepal Government Begins Consultations To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines By Agencies Dec 12, 2020
Iran Executes Journalist Who Inspired Protests By Agencies Dec 12, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 482 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2020
FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use In US By Agencies Dec 12, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75