20th General Meeting Of Kumari Bank Concluded

Dec. 14, 2020, 4:42 p.m.

20th General Annual General Meeting of Kumari Bank Ltd concluded under the chairmanship of Amir Pratap JB Rana. The AGM has decided to provide 10.85 percent of Bonus Share and 3.15 percent cash dividend to share holder. Following this paid capital of the bank reached to 13.87 billion.

The AGM also passed economic report, transaction report and cash flow of 2076/77. Due to high risk of coronavirus, shareholders were allowed to take part in the meeting through zoom.

The bank has made operational profit of 860 million and 625 million rupees net profit. The bank has 186 branches, 150 ATM, 13 Extension Counter and 22 branch-less.

