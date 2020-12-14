COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 821 New Cases, 841 Recovery And 18 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 821 New Cases, 841 Recovery And 18 Deaths

Dec. 14, 2020, 4:24 p.m.

With 821 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 249244.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5423 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 821 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 841 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 236573 the recovery rate is 94.92 percent.

As many as 18 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1716.There are 10995 are active cases in the country.

