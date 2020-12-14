Nepal Airlines And Air India Open Booking For Kathmandu-Delhi

Nepal Airlines And Air India Open Booking For Kathmandu-Delhi

Dec. 14, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) Deputy Director Raj Kumar Chhetri said booking opened to operate two flights a day for the Kathmandu-Delhi destination from December 17.

Nepal’s national flag-carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation and India’s Air India will fly on the route. It was suspended since March 23 with the government decision to go for the nationwide lockdown to stem the virus spread.

As the CAAN said, Nepal has now opened flights to all international destinations. As of today, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Thailand have not resumed flights to Nepal. A total of 29 airlines companies including three domestic ones make flights to 16 countries from Tribhuvan International Airport reports RSS.

The Kathmandu-Delhi flight will be starting again following the nine-month-long suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic reports RSS.

Two neighbours will operate two daily flights each on the route. Governments of both countries have decided to resume the operation of regular flight along the Kathmandu- New Delhi destination under the ‘Air Transport Bubble Mechanism,' the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said. Flight will be resumed from December 17.

Though the government had resumed the international flight schedule from September 1, flights to three Indian destinations: New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore were not opened due to high infections rate in India. The Cabinet meeting on November 25 had agreed to accept the ‘Air Bubble Model’ proposed by India.

According to the press statement issued by the Indian Embassy, Nepal is all prepared to resume flights and has opened the booking system as per the‘Air Transport Bubble Concept.’ The Indian airlines company has also opened booking for Kathmandu from today.

Agencies

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar Injury Compounds Dismal Defeat
Dec 14, 2020
Solar Eclipse 2020: The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Year
Dec 13, 2020
Nepal Government Begins Consultations To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccines
Dec 12, 2020
Iran Executes Journalist Who Inspired Protests
Dec 12, 2020
FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Emergency Use In US
Dec 12, 2020

More on News

Solar Eclipse 2020: The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Year By Agencies 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Development Partners Agree To Collaborate For Nepal’s Green Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
$9 Billion ADB Facility To Help Members Access And Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
'The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Needs To Shine For All’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Nepal’s Communist Government To Tighten Immigration Rule To Restrict Mobility Of Citizens By Agencies 3 days ago
Purna Man Shakya To Contest Elections For The President Of Supreme Court Bar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

FOREIGN POLICY 2020: Bundle Of Jargons By Keshab Poudel Dec 14, 2020
Bahrain Approves Registration For Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS Dec 14, 2020
Nepal Makes Progress In HDI, Risk Remains High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar Injury Compounds Dismal Defeat By Agencies Dec 14, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Province 1And Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2020
My Kathmandu Diary By Vijay Chauthaiwale Dec 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75