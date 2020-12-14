Nepal Makes Progress In HDI, Risk Remains High

Nepal Makes Progress In HDI, Risk Remains High

Dec. 14, 2020, 7:59 a.m.

Although Nepal has made progress in Human Development Index (HDI) with 0.587 in 2019, the risk remains given the COVID-19 pandemic. Nepal improved the position up from the index of 0.579 in 2018.

Published by National Planning Commission on Sunday, the report shows that in the past three decades, Nepal gained from 0.378 in 1990 to the present status of the HDI.

The reports pointed out that it still fails to achieve a notable growth in per capita income, hindering the country from getting promoted from its current status of least development, reads the report with the theme ‘Beyond Graduation: Productive Transformation and Prosperity.’

The report commends Nepal for making ‘notable progress in human development’ but also warns that the COVID-19 crisis could reverse the achievement if not responded effectively. The report recommends implementing a comprehensive relief package accompanied by a medium to long term strategic plan to mitigate the crisis and build resilience.

According to the report persisting inequality in human development in various regions of the country remains higher. The report shows tht HDI status in urban areas stands at 0.487, it is 0.431 in rural areas. Bagmati Province is at the highest level with a HDI of 0.502. Karnali Province has the lowest HDI of 0.375.

