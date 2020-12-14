POLITICS: Upsurge For Monarchy

As there has been a political rivalry in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) continuing over the last months, the state machinery has been paralyzed. The economic disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic and inefficiency of the government forced thousands of people to go jobless,

Having seen no hope in the current dispensation, people across the country have launched a nation-wide peaceful rally and agitation demanding the restoration of constitutional monarchy.

Following ten days of nation-wide peaceful agitation demanding monarchy and Hindu state, forces in favor of the current ruling dispensation, who were responsible to promulgate the new constitution, have come together to find out a way to pacify the people.

PM Oli and Prachanda

Fed up with internal party feuds, corruption and inefficiency, more people are coming to the street on a call of unknown political forces resting new hope on the revival of constitutional monarchy.

For Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli who is facing serious challenges for his leadership from within the party, pro-monarchist rallies give a chance to defend the work of government and defend the current constitution and republic.

Taking the all-party meeting as an opportune time, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who has been facing an internal rebellion within the party, called for unity among those for the current change to prevent the upsurge of regressive and monarchist forces.

However, there were few buyers to his argument. Leader of main opposition party Sher Bahadur Deuba blamed PM Oli and his government for the failure to contain the resurgence of monarchists.

However, Prime Minister Oli said that the resurgence of the pro-monarchist movement has nothing to do with the government, claiming that his government successfully handled COVID-19 and other related economic recovery programs.

As his party colleagues are demanding his resignation and opposition parties are blaming him for failure, Prime Minister Oli has called upon all the pro-change parties and forces to be united for protecting the federal democratic republic achieved through people's struggle.

All-Party Meet

Welcoming the leaders to the all-party meeting of the national parties represented in the Federal parliament at his official residence in Baluwatar, he made it clear that the anti-constitutional and violent activities taking place in the recent days in the name of regression would not be tolerated.

The all-party meeting also held discussions on the prevention of COVID-19, safeguarding the achievements of the democratic movement and anti-constitutional activities, among other contemporary issues, the Press Advisor to the PM, Surya Thapa, said.

Leaders of the political parties represented in the parliament, including the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), main opposition Nepali Congress (NC), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party (NWPP) were present at the meeting

In a meeting, the leader of Rashtriya Prajatantra Part Dipak Bohara said that his party has moral support for agitation demanding to restore the constitutional monarchy. He urged all political parties to amend the constitution for this.

NC Leader Deuba

PM Oli called the meeting after massive protests demanding the restoration of monarchy were held across the country. Slogans have been chanted in favor of the monarchy and the Hindu nation in various parts of the country, including the Kathmandu Valley. The Nepal Communist Party, the ruling party, has accused the government of patronizing such activities.

However, the growing frustration is likely to take a violent course in case the ruling dispensation makes efforts to suppress monarchist and pro-Hindu rally.

Nepal has promulgated a new republican, secular and federal constitution without the broader consent of the people. Corruption and inefficiency have intensified following the promulgation of a new constitution and elections at three tiers of governments. The recent Transparency International Report shows Nepal among the most corrupt nations in the world.

As people are losing faith in the current political dispensation, one cannot rule out the possibility of mass rebellion throughout the country against the present constitution. In case, pro-republican parties decide to launch a rally aiming to suppress monarchists, it will invite more chaos.