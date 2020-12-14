SHARAD CHANDRA BHANDARY: University Topper In Journalism

If one has a will, there is a way out. This is what Sharad Chandra Bhandary, the Deputy Chief Correspondent of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) shows toping MA in Journalism in the batch of 2074. He secured the first position pursuing his profession and completing official duty.

Deputy Principal Correspondent at Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Bhandary has stood first in MA Journalism, 2074 batch under the TU Central Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, Central Campus Kirtipur. Bhandary will be among 83 graduates to physically take part in Tribhuwan University’s 46th Convocation Ceremony of Tribhuwan University.

Bhandary, a self-made hardworking journalist also used to be a news reader in Radio Nepal for 15 plus year with program producer of Ghatna Ra Bichar and Paribesh, contemporary programs, will receive two medals for the feat, including the TU graduate medal and Narayan Shanti Mishra medal at the 46th Convocation Ceremony of the TU. TU, Nepal’s largest and oldest varsity, is set to organize its 46th convocation ceremony with only 83 graduates on December 21.

Having worked 22 years in RSS, Bhandary has travelled extensively in different parts of the country as well as abroad.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, TU has decided to downsize the number of participants came due to fear of coronavirus.

Out of 7,057 graduates who had filled the form and paid the due amount to participate in the convocation, TU will award only 86 students physically and remaining will virtual program.

Lila Prasad Bagale, who came first in Master’s Degree from TU Central Campus, won the Chancellor medal with 4.0 GPA. Chairperson of the main function committee Dr Ghanashyam Thakur, who is also the joint controller of the TU Office of the Examinations Controller, said various 31 medals and prizes will be presented. Other toppers include Pratiksya Rijal from School of Management, Swarnim Raj Lamsal from Central Department of English, Narendra Raj Paneru of Central Department of Economics, Ram Lal Bhusal of Central Department of Chemistry, Puja Bhattarai from Central Department of Management and Chakra Bam of Central Department of Political Science.

Only limited numbers of students are taking part in this year’s convocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The medal winners and those completing M.phil, and Ph.D, and guests totaling 200 shall attend the function, Thakur said. A total of 7,087 students are graduating this year from the University. The convocation is being held on December 21.