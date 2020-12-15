Cinema Halls Will Be Opened From December 25: Nepal Motion Picture Association

Nepal Motion Picture Association has announced that they will open cinema halls from December 25.

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said that it would operate the closed cinema halls following the WHO health protocol. But the government has not given permission to open the halls.

The association has said that even if the government does not allow the opening of cinemas. The association has made various demands such as the government should include the film sector in the worst affected areas, electricity bills should be completely waived when the cinema halls were not in operation, and evade the entertainment tax and film development fee.

They have also demanded the exemption of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Nepali films for two years along with many other demands.

The areas that are considered highly risky for coronavirus infection, such as public transportation, domestic and international flights, schools and zoo have already resumed their business.

Despite the continuous appeal of the producers and filmmakers to the government, resumption of the cinema halls has still been uncertain.