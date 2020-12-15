Kathmandu Valley Logs 438 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 438 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7117 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 438 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 333 cases, 310 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 86 in Lalitpur and 42 in Bhaktapur.

With 936 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 250180. There are 321 in ICU and 48 in ventilators.