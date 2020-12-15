NC Leaders Deuba And Dr. Koirala Contradicted Each Other

As Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has blamed the incumbent government of failing to carry out effective works as per the people's demand and need and conspiring for Monarchy and Hindu State, General Secretary Dr. Shashanka Koirala said that his party will call Referendum On Hindu State.

While addressing a protest meeting in Hetauda, former prime minister Deuba blamed prime minister K. P. Sharma Oli for creating conducive environment for monarchy. He said that people will not accept anymore Hindu state and monarchy.

Contradicting PM Deuba’s stand, General Secretary Koirala said that Nepali Congress will call the referendum on Hindu State if it will be elected with majority in coming election.

NC President Deuba said in a protest program organized by Nepali Congress, Makawanpur, at Hetauda on Monday. Also former Prime Minister, he argued that the government failed to carry out proper treatment and relief task even in this unfavorable situation of COVID-19 in the country.

The NC President accused the government of not taking effective steps to stop corruption.