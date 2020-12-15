Weather Forecast For December 15: Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 15, 2020, 7:24 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

