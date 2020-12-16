Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin

Dec. 16, 2020, 7:53 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sent U.S. President-elect Joe Biden a congratulatory telegram on his election victory, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you," the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

"Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help solve the many problems and challenges facing the world," the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin had said it would wait for the official results of the election before commenting on its outcome.

The U.S. Electoral College voted on Monday for a new president based on the 2020 election results, making Biden's White House victory official.

Agencies

