Weather Forecast For December 16: Generally Cloudy In Easter, Central And Western Nepal

Weather Forecast For December 16: Generally Cloudy In Easter, Central And Western Nepal

Dec. 16, 2020, 7:20 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Ready To Play A Constructive Role To Advance The SAARC Process: Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Dec 15, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 438 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 15, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 936 New Cases, 1996 Recovery And 14 Deaths
Dec 15, 2020
NC Leaders Deuba And Dr. Koirala Contradicted Each Other
Dec 15, 2020
Cinema Halls Will Be Opened From December 25: Nepal Motion Picture Association
Dec 15, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For December 15: Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1And Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast December 12: Light Rain And Light Rain And Snow Fall Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For December 11: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Western High Mountainous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Province 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Triumphed Over Annapurna And The French Expedition Team By François – Xavier Leger Dec 16, 2020
INDIAN FOREIGN SECRETARY VISIT Restoring Trust By Keshab Poudel Dec 16, 2020
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies By Agencies Dec 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000 By Agencies Dec 16, 2020
Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin By Agencies Dec 16, 2020
US SUPPORT Friend In Deed By A Correspondent Dec 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75