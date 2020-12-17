Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad

Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad

Dec. 17, 2020, 8:47 a.m.

The Blaugrana fought from a goal down to beat their opponents in a match where the left back felt they showed real quality and endeavourGoal

Jordi Alba felt Barcelona produced their best performance of 2020 in their 2-1 Liga victory over Real Sociedad.

The Catalans fell behind to a Willian Jose goal at Camp Nou on Tuesday after dominating the opening 25 minutes without managing a shot on target.

However, they responded well, Alba blasting home a fine equaliser before setting up Frenkie de Jong to make it 2-1 before half-time.

Real Sociedad improved after the break, restricting Barca to just 38.6 per cent possession after the hosts had enjoyed two-thirds of the ball in the first half, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen's only save of note came late on when he blocked an effort from Alexander Isak.

Barca, who have beaten Sociedad 23 times in a row in home league games, are now six points off the top of the table thanks to their first back-to-back league victories since October 1.

Alba felt the first half was Barca's strongest showing in 2020, even if he modestly suggested there was an element of luck to his emphatic equaliser.

"It was the best game of the year," he told Movistar. "I'm really pleased with the team's attitude and fight. The motivation was big and we keep climbing [the table].

"They changed their way of playing. We knew it would be a difficult game against one of the best teams in La Liga.

"I get more joy from giving assists. You score one in a hundred from those types of shots. I was lucky.

"We scored soon after they got their goal and the team played a great game. We saw a great Barca, who fought for every ball."

Barca's lead was under threat when Isak raced through on goal only for Pedri to make a crucial challenge, the teenager then colliding heavily with the post for his troubles.

It was a moment that summed up Barca's robustness under pressure in the second half as they inflicted just a second league defeat of the season on Imanol's side.

"We knew it was an important game and we went out to give everything," he said. "We were missing a bit of assuredness in front of goal before and we have it now."

Agencies

FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming
Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples
Dec 17, 2020
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies
Dec 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000
Dec 16, 2020
Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin
Dec 16, 2020

More on Sports

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar Injury Compounds Dismal Defeat By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
AC Milan Defeats Sampdoria By 2-1 Thanks To Score From Kessie And Castillejo By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Barcelona Slumps To Worst La Liga Start In Over 30 Years After Cadiz Loss By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
'We All Want Messi To Come To PSG!' - Paredes Echoes Neymar's Call For Argentine To Move To France By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Ronaldo Scores 750th Career Goal In Juventus' Champions League By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples By Agencies Dec 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75