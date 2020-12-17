FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming

FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming

Dec. 17, 2020, 3:45 p.m.

Consumer interest in edible insects has been rising in recent years and that has driven a traditional, but local, industry in Southeast Asia to expand to meet increasing global demand.FAO For detail

To ensure the rapidly increasing supply can adequately respond to international food safety concerns (and ensure sustainable practices), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Thailand’s Khon Kaen University, has today published Guidance on sustainable cricket farming, a new comprehensive manual on rearing crickets. The publication aims to address knowledge gaps among cricket farmers and government agencies mandated for ensuring food safety and hygiene.

During the launch event, the lead authors Yupa Hanboonsong (Professor, Khon Kaen University) and Patrick Durst (former Senior Forestry Officer in FAO) explained how the manual could guide new start-up cricket farmers entering the business and could help them avoid errors.

“As a product, crickets are quite new for several consumers and to make these edible insects better acceptable, we need to ensure that they come from clean and safe sources. The cricket manual will help farmers in this,” said Lallalit Sukontarattanasook, a veterinarian and founder of a cricket farm in Thailand.

Setting the cricket standard

While cricket farming has developed rapidly, it has done so largely independently from government and institutional research support. The publication offers practical management tips to those already farming and presents a systematic framework to help inspectors monitor farming practices and ensure food safety and sustainability.

In Thailand, there were some 20 000 active cricket farmers in 2013, but most learned their farming practices through trial and error, with little science-based research or best practices to guide them.

“The guide will go a considerable way preventing new cricket farmers making avoidable mistakes in farm management while also safeguarding health and safety for end consumers,” said Thomas Hofer, Senior Forestry Officer in the FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. “The guidance provided in this manual will help open up cricket rearing as an increasingly viable option for farmers around the world while setting standards for the practice, which requires less time, land and water than conventional livestock and generates a lighter environmental footprint,” he added.

Nutritious and sustainable source of food

“Crickets are nutritious and their farming is sustainable for the environment. It’s a win-win situation for the consumer and the planet,” said Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer in the FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. He noted the publication would help insect farmers and food safety inspectors to bridge knowledge gaps and provide a structure for effectively engaging with the industry, benefiting all stakeholders, including farmers, consumers, extension agents, academics, researchers, and students.

“The prospects of insect farming to contribute to diverse, healthy diets are huge, but guidance like this manual is essential to ensure rigour and safety,” said Sven Walter, FAO Leader of the Forest Products & Statistics Team, which published Edible insects: future prospects for food and feed in 2013.

Previous FAO publications in relation to edible insects have received considerable media coverage in recent years, including “Six-legged livestock: edible insect farming, collection and marketing in Thailand” and “Edible insects: future prospects for food and Feed.” The publications proposed that edible insects could contribute, in some way, to meeting the food, nutrition and feed needs of a growing world population.

“With the growing demand for meat and declining availability of agricultural land and water resources, there is an urgent need to find alternative protein sources,” said Katinka de Balogh, Senior Animal Production and Health Officer at the FAO regional office for Asia and the Pacific.

Agencies

Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad
Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples
Dec 17, 2020
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies
Dec 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000
Dec 16, 2020
Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin
Dec 16, 2020

More on National

Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 minutes ago
Human Development Report 2020 Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 39 minutes ago
INDIAN FOREIGN SECRETARY VISIT Restoring Trust By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 7 hours ago
US SUPPORT Friend In Deed By A Correspondent 1 day, 20 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Play A Constructive Role To Advance The SAARC Process: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTER’S VISIT Security Concern By A Correspondent 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel Dec 17, 2020
Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 17: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75