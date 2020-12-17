France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC

Ambassador of France to Nepal François-Xavier Leger in a recent meeting has shown the French government’s interest in providing technical support to facilitate the flights of Airbus aircraft with the national flag-carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC).

According to press release issued by Nepal Airlines Corporation, during the meeting with NAC General Manager Dim Prasad Poudel, ambassador François-Xavier Leger discussed the exchange of technical support required for the operation of systematic flights of Airbus aircraft of the NAC

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on mutual cooperation and coordination as well as technical cooperation in the civil aviation sector. The French ambassador pledged the required technical cooperation for the smooth operation of flights by the Airbus aircraft as these aircraft were manufactured by the Airbus Company of France.

NAC is currently operating international flights with two wide-body A-330 and two narrow-body A 320 aircraft.

The airline also said that it has received permission for ground handling at the Gautam Buddha International Airport and Pokhara Regional International Airport said press relese.