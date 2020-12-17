France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC

France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC

Dec. 17, 2020, 3:41 p.m.

Ambassador of France to Nepal François-Xavier Leger in a recent meeting has shown the French government’s interest in providing technical support to facilitate the flights of Airbus aircraft with the national flag-carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC).

According to press release issued by Nepal Airlines Corporation, during the meeting with NAC General Manager Dim Prasad Poudel, ambassador François-Xavier Leger discussed the exchange of technical support required for the operation of systematic flights of Airbus aircraft of the NAC

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on mutual cooperation and coordination as well as technical cooperation in the civil aviation sector. The French ambassador pledged the required technical cooperation for the smooth operation of flights by the Airbus aircraft as these aircraft were manufactured by the Airbus Company of France.

NAC is currently operating international flights with two wide-body A-330 and two narrow-body A 320 aircraft.

The airline also said that it has received permission for ground handling at the Gautam Buddha International Airport and Pokhara Regional International Airport said press relese.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19
Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer
Dec 17, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 17: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Dec 17, 2020
Human Development Report 2020 Launched
Dec 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 391 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 16, 2020

More on Tourism

Nepal Airlines And Air India To Resume Kathmandu-Delhi Flights From December 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal-India Flights Resuming Next Week By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
23 AGM Of Oriental Hotel Ltd Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Recognized As Nepal’s Leading Hotel 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Announces Reopening Of Terrace Garden 4 Th Level, New Wing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
NAC And Nepal Tourism Board Jointly Promote Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel Dec 17, 2020
Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples By Agencies Dec 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75