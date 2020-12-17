Kathmandu Valley Logs 363 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 363 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6588 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 363 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 391 cases, 273 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 49 in Lalitpur and 41 in Bhaktapur.

With 776 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 251692. There are 281 in ICU and 59 in ventilators