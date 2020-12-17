Kathmandu Valley Logs 363 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Logs 363 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 17, 2020, 4:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 363 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6588 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 363 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 391 cases, 273 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 49 in Lalitpur and 41 in Bhaktapur.

With 776 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 251692. There are 281 in ICU and 59 in ventilators

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Water Resources Policy 2077 Unveiled
Dec 17, 2020
Nepal And U.S. Pledged Their Commitment To Deepen Their Engagement
Dec 17, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 776 New Cases, 947 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Dec 17, 2020
Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19
Dec 17, 2020
France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC
Dec 17, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 776 New Cases, 947 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 391 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 736 New Cases, 847 Recovery And 13 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000 By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 438 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 936 New Cases, 1996 Recovery And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

National Water Resources Policy 2077 Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Nepal And U.S. Pledged Their Commitment To Deepen Their Engagement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Germany Provides 10 Million Euro To Nepal To Support Nepal On COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming By Agencies Dec 17, 2020
France Shows Interest To Provide Technical Support To NAC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75