National Water Resources Policy 2077 Unveiled

Dec. 17, 2020, 5:16 p.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has unveiled National Water Resources Policy 2077 amid a function today at Ministry. The policy integrated all use of water resources including drinking water, irrigation, energy and water induced disaster.

The policy has 7 objectives with 20 pages long aimed to multi-dimensional and sustainable development of water resources for the economic and social transformation.

In his address, minister Pun said that the policy will fill the vacuum in the utilization sector in absence of national policy. He also said that the policy will ease the disputes among the three tire of government on water sharing issue.

Minister Pun said that the policy has helped to integrated all the water resource agenda in single documents. He added the policy is comprehensive and clearly defined utilization of water for different purposes.

Secretary of Water and Energy Commission Sagar Kumar Rai said that the policy aimed to use the water achieving prosper Nepal and Happy Nepali.Jalshrot Niti 2077 Inner Part (1).pdf

