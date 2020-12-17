Weather Forecast For December 17: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country.
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75