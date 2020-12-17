Weather Forecast For December 17: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Dec. 17, 2020, 8:35 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

