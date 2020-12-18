Messi Snubs Ronaldo in The Best FIFA Men's Player voting as he favours PSG duo

Messi Snubs Ronaldo in The Best FIFA Men's Player voting as he favours PSG duo

Dec. 18, 2020, 7:43 a.m.

The Barcelona superstar omitted his long-time rival from his three-man shortlist while including two Paris Saint-Germain players

Lionel Messi snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in The Best FIFA Men's Player voting, while only naming eventual winner Robert Lewandowski as his third choice pick for the award.Goal

Lewandowski picked up the annual individual prize in Zurich after being recognised by the majority of fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains for his outstanding 2019-20 season at Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker scored a staggering 55 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last term, firing Hansi Flick's side to an unprecedented Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League treble in the process.

He beat off competition from Messi and Ronaldo in the final three-man shortlist, with the former denied his second FIFA gong and the latter missing out on a record-extending third win.

Football's main international governing body has now made the final votes public, giving supporters the chance to find out who their favourite players picked before the ceremony on Thursday.

Juventus talisman Ronaldo, who helped the club win a ninth successive Serie A crown last season, included Lewandowski, Messi and Kylian Mbappe in his final three, but was surprisingly not among his long-time rival's final choices.

Messi backed former Barca team-mate Neymar to win the accolade and put Mbappe in at second before giving a nod to Lewandowski, having seen both men inspire Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League final.

The Argentine's decision to include two PSG stars is likely to raise a few eyebrows though, given the fact he has been heavily linked with a move to Parc des Princes next year.

Neymar expressed a desire to reunite with Messi in France at the start of the month, telling ESPN: "What I want the most is to enjoy playing with him again. He can play in my role, it wouldn't be a problem with me! For sure, next year we have to do it."

The 33-year-old pushed for a transfer away from Camp Nou in the summer only to perform a U-turn over his future amid the threat of a legal dispute, but his current contract is still set to expire at the end of the season.

Manchester City and Inter have been tipped to compete with PSG for Messi in the transfer market, having heard the six-time Ballon d'Or winner openly express his desire to leave Camp Nou during an exclusive interview with Goal back in September.

Agencies

FAO Releases A Comprehensive Guide To sustainable Cricket Farming
Dec 17, 2020
Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad
Dec 17, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 Mission Returns Moon Samples
Dec 17, 2020
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies
Dec 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000
Dec 16, 2020

More on Sports

Barcelona Beat La Liga Leaders Real Sociedad By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar Injury Compounds Dismal Defeat By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago
Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
AC Milan Defeats Sampdoria By 2-1 Thanks To Score From Kessie And Castillejo By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Barcelona Slumps To Worst La Liga Start In Over 30 Years After Cadiz Loss By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
'We All Want Messi To Come To PSG!' - Paredes Echoes Neymar's Call For Argentine To Move To France By Agencies 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 287 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 782 New Cases, 1029 Recovery And 16 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2020
Is The Lingering Of the Budhigandaki Hydropower Project The Sign Of Indo -Chinese Confrontation? By Pratik Poudel Dec 18, 2020
COVID-19 Children Under Stress By A Correspondent Dec 18, 2020
Geography, Civilization, Culture And Religion Connects India Nepal Closer: General Rawat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2020
Weather Forecast December 18: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75