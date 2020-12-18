Weather Forecast December 18: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas

Dec. 18, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, mainly fair in rest of the Province. Slightly fall in day time temperature.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , mainly fair in rest of the Province.

