Christmas Tree Lighting At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

To continue the tradition of Christmas, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu organised a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 14 December 2020.

In light of the current situation with COVID-19 and to safeguard the guests’ and patrons' well-being, the event involved the tree being lit by Alina Novikova, the wife of the Russian Ambassador to Nepal, in the presence of a few hotel colleagues.

The General Manager of the hotel, Rajesh Ramdas, thanked Mrs. Novikova for gracing the occasion and said, “Light symbolises hope and positivity, and we all look forward to next year being better, post-COVID”.