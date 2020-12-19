HBL Formed A Merger Sub-Committee Headed By Sunil Bahadur Thapa

The Board of Director of Himalayan Bank Limited has formed a Merger/Acquisition Sub-committee with Sunil Bahadur Thapa, as the co-ordinator.

In line with Nepal Rastra Bank's policy to promote Merger and Acquisition among banks and financial institutions to create sftonger banking industry, the Bank has initiated the process for explodng possibility of merger and identifying probable merger partners.

“We would like to inform all the valued stakeholders that any concrete decision is yet to be finalized on the issue irrespective of media reporting in the recent times,” writes a press release issued by CEO Ashoke Rana