HBL Formed A Merger Sub-Committee Headed By Sunil Bahadur Thapa

HBL Formed A Merger Sub-Committee Headed By Sunil Bahadur Thapa

Dec. 19, 2020, 7:46 a.m.

The Board of Director of Himalayan Bank Limited has formed a Merger/Acquisition Sub-committee with Sunil Bahadur Thapa, as the co-ordinator.

In line with Nepal Rastra Bank's policy to promote Merger and Acquisition among banks and financial institutions to create sftonger banking industry, the Bank has initiated the process for explodng possibility of merger and identifying probable merger partners.

“We would like to inform all the valued stakeholders that any concrete decision is yet to be finalized on the issue irrespective of media reporting in the recent times,” writes a press release issued by CEO Ashoke Rana

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Peacekeepers Praised For Reducing International Tensions In South Sudan
Dec 19, 2020
Christmas Tree Lighting At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu
Dec 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 287 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 18, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 782 New Cases, 1029 Recovery And 16 Deaths
Dec 18, 2020
Geography, Civilization, Culture And Religion Connects India Nepal Closer: General Rawat
Dec 18, 2020

More on Economy

Nepal And U.S. Pledged Their Commitment To Deepen Their Engagement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 6 hours ago
Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
20th General Meeting Of Kumari Bank Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
Global IME Bank Barkak Signs MoU With Barpak Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepalese Peacekeepers Praised For Reducing International Tensions In South Sudan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2020
Christmas Tree Lighting At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2020
U.S. FDA Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use By REUTERS Dec 19, 2020
Nagdhunga Tunnel Work Gains Momentum By Agencies Dec 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley's Temperature Sinks To 1.6 Degree Celsius By Agencies Dec 19, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 287 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75