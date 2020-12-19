Nagdhunga Tunnel Work Gains Momentum

The digging of Nagdhunga tunnel connecting Sisnekhola in Dhading with Kispidi in Thankot start from December 25. According to the Head of the project Naresh Man Shakya, works are being carried out in a full swing at Nagdhunga side to commence digging of the tunnel from December 25 repots The Rising Nepal.

“Though the digging was expected to commence from the first week of Mangsir, it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic and land compensation disputes,” adding,” said Shakya.

“Currently, a steel portal frame is being installed in the entrance of the tunnel. So the digging of the tunnel will commence soon.”

According to Shakya, there are 20 Japanese technicians and more than 200 workers deployed at the construction site.

The daily said a week ago, a team of General Director of Department of Road Keshab Kumar Sharma, Deputy-Director Arjun Jung Thapa, Chief of District Coordination Committee Dhading Jagannath Nepal and Chief District officer Pusya Bikram Poudel had reached the construction site to observe its progress.

Having 9.5 meters width and 18-meter height, the tunnel will stretch as far as 2.5 kilometers. Once completed, this will reduce travel time by 30 minutes. It will then take only 10 minutes to reach Naubise from Thankot.