COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 588 New Cases, 1097 Recovery And 11 Deaths

With 588 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 253772.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4620 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 588 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1097 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 243664 the recovery rate is 96.02 percent.

As many as11 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1788. There are 8320 are active cases in the country.