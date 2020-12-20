COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 588 New Cases, 1097 Recovery And 11 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 588 New Cases, 1097 Recovery And 11 Deaths

Dec. 20, 2020, 4:48 p.m.

With 588 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 253772.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4620 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 588 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1097 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 243664 the recovery rate is 96.02 percent.

As many as11 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1788. There are 8320 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 238 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 20, 2020
Global IME Bank And TU Controller Of Examination Inked Agreement
Dec 20, 2020
Cabinet Recommends Dissolution Of Federal Parliament
Dec 20, 2020
Bibaha Panchami Concluded Amidst COVID-19 In Janakpur
Dec 20, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 20: Partly Cloudy Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Dec 20, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 238 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine Set For Clearance Shortly After Christmas By Agencies 21 hours, 56 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 281 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 710 New Cases, 1175 Recovery And 12Deaths By LIATILE PUTSOA 1 day ago
U.S. FDA Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use By REUTERS 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 287 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Shakya Wins SC Bar Elections By Agencies Dec 20, 2020
President Bhandari Dissolves HoR, Mid-Term Election On April 30 And May 10 Next Year By Agencies Dec 20, 2020
Global IME Bank And TU Controller Of Examination Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2020
Cabinet Recommends Dissolution Of Federal Parliament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 20, 2020
UNMISS Reward & Recognition By A Correspondent Dec 20, 2020
Pashupatinath Temple Reopens After Nine Months By Agencies Dec 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75