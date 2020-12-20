Global IME Bank And TU Controller Of Examination Inked Agreement

Global IME Bank signs an agreement with Tribhuvan University Controller of Examination to provide necessary banking service to students and employees through the branches of Global IME Bank. Examination of controller Pushpa Raj Joshi and Kirtipur Branch manager of Global IME Bank Sobha Neupane inked the agreement.

Under the agreement, all TU affiliated campuses can deposit the examination and other fees related to the TU Exemption Controller Office through the branches of Global IME Banks all over the country and its banking counter in Balkhu.

As per the agreement, the bank’s Balkhu counter also provide banking facilities to the employees of TU’s Examination Control office opening saving account for them.

Global Bank Limited has been providing banking services to over 30 government officers opening revenue collection counters all over Nepal. Those include the Ministry of Industry, Transport Management, Internal Revenue Department, Land management and other offices.