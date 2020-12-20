Kathmandu Valley Logs 238 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4620 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 238 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 238 cases, 179 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 33 in Lalitpur and26in Bhaktapur.

With 588 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 253772. There are 265 in ICU and 51 in ventilators.