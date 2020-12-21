Mistri Khola Hydro Project To Generate Power In A Month

Mistri Khola Hydro Project To Generate Power In A Month

Dec. 21, 2020, 3:39 p.m.

The 42-MW Mistri Khola hydropower project has stepped up its preparation to generate power within a month reports RSS.

Based in Annapurna-4, Narchyang of Myagdi district, the project has completed its stipulated tasks related to dam, tunnel construction, penstock pipe and power house. Mountain Energy Nepal Limited is the promoter of the hydro project reports RSS.

Project's consultant engineer Diwakar Khadka said the structures constructed and equipment installed are on trial now reports RSS.

"The task of constructing structures and installing equipment has complete. Now is the time to test whether the structures and equipment put in place are functional".

After the trial the power house will also be put on test, Khadka added.

The project initiated on 13 June 2016 had installed the 2270.5 meter long tunnel on April 2019. Its power house has been constructed on the left side of Kaligandaki River based in Besigaun of Narchyang.

The project was estimated to be constructed at the cost of Rs 5.64 billion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 742 New Cases, 1079 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Dec 21, 2020
KOICA And KU NTIC Share Outcomes Of The 1st Phase Of IRDP
Dec 21, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces
Dec 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Logs 238 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 20, 2020

More on Economy

Global IME Bank And TU Controller Of Examination Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
HBL Formed A Merger Sub-Committee Headed By Sunil Bahadur Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal And U.S. Pledged Their Commitment To Deepen Their Engagement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Vijaya Kumar Shah: Heights Individual Income Tax Payer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Goodwill Winner By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 8 hours ago
Global IME Bank Opens 6 Branchless Banking Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 742 New Cases, 1079 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2020
KOICA And KU NTIC Share Outcomes Of The 1st Phase Of IRDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 21, 2020
Budhanilakantha Temple Open For Devotees By Agencies Dec 21, 2020
European Neighbors Shut Doors To Britain Amid Alarm Over New Coronavirus Strain By REUTERS Dec 21, 2020
Real Madrid Defeats Eibar 1-3 By Agencies Dec 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75