Mistri Khola Hydro Project To Generate Power In A Month

The 42-MW Mistri Khola hydropower project has stepped up its preparation to generate power within a month reports RSS.

Based in Annapurna-4, Narchyang of Myagdi district, the project has completed its stipulated tasks related to dam, tunnel construction, penstock pipe and power house. Mountain Energy Nepal Limited is the promoter of the hydro project reports RSS.

Project's consultant engineer Diwakar Khadka said the structures constructed and equipment installed are on trial now reports RSS.

"The task of constructing structures and installing equipment has complete. Now is the time to test whether the structures and equipment put in place are functional".

After the trial the power house will also be put on test, Khadka added.

The project initiated on 13 June 2016 had installed the 2270.5 meter long tunnel on April 2019. Its power house has been constructed on the left side of Kaligandaki River based in Besigaun of Narchyang.

The project was estimated to be constructed at the cost of Rs 5.64 billion.