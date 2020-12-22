18 Girls Faces Sexual Violence In One Year

18 Girls Faces Sexual Violence In One Year

Dec. 22, 2020, 6:38 p.m.

The incidents of sexual assault and harassment against girls have increased in Kaski district, according to data published by the Informal Sector Services Centre (INSEC), a human rights organization reports RSS.

According to RSS, the data showing this trend were shared in the preliminary review programme of the Nepal Human Rights Year Book 2021.

Statistics maintained by INSEC shows that 18 girls were the victims of sexual violence from January to date in 2020. Six girls were the victims of sexual assault during the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, three boys suffered sexual assault from January to date in 2020. Likewise, the data shows that eight women were either the victims of rape or attempt to rape and sexual harassment in the district during this period.

INSEC records shows that two incidents of murders - one committed by family member and another by others; three incidents of arbitrary arrest by the state side and one incident of racial discrimination were recorded in the district in 2020 reports RSS.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Bans The Flight From United Kingdom
Dec 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 22, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 722 New Cases, 966 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Dec 22, 2020
I was Compelled To Go For Fresh Election: PM Oli
Dec 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 22: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal
Dec 22, 2020

More on News

KOICA And KU NTIC Share Outcomes Of The 1st Phase Of IRDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Shakya Wins SC Bar Elections By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nagdhunga Tunnel Work Gains Momentum By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
National Water Resources Policy 2077 Unveiled By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago
NC Leaders Deuba And Dr. Koirala Contradicted Each Other By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal Bans The Flight From United Kingdom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
Nepal-India Second Silgadhi-Charali Petroleum Pipeline To Materialize Soon By Agencies Dec 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 722 New Cases, 966 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
No Need For Major Alarm Over New Coronavirus Strain In UK: WHO By Agencies Dec 22, 2020
I was Compelled To Go For Fresh Election: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75