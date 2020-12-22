Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 22, 2020, 4:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 365 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6887 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 365 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 365 cases, 300 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 42 in Lalitpur and 23 in Bhaktapur.

With 722 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 255236.

