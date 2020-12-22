Nepal-India Second Silgadhi-Charali Petroleum Pipeline To Materialize Soon

Nepal-India Second Silgadhi-Charali Petroleum Pipeline To Materialize Soon

Dec. 22, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

The construction of infrastructures for Silgadhi-Charaali petroleum pipeline is to begin soon reports RSS.

According to RSS, the construction is underway for the infrastructure to store 40,000 kilo liter of petrol at Charali-based 23 bighas of land in the district.

According to local depot chief Manish Neupane, Nepal Oil Corporation in 2073 BS had purchased the land for the purpose and infrastructure construction was underway now.

The depot will have the capacity of storing 12,050 kiloliter of petrol, 28,050 kiloliter of diesel, 450 kiloliter of kerosene and 250 kiloliter of air fuel. The budget for the three-year project is Rs 10 billion.

This is the second inter-continental pipeline project in the country. The respective country will bear the construction cost of the project in their territories.

The pipeline project will begin from Silgadhi, India and will enter Nepal via Indo-Nepal border at Mechikhola Bridge. Of the total 50 km of pipeline, 35 km will be in Indian side while 15 km in Nepal.

Agencies

No Need For Major Alarm Over New Coronavirus Strain In UK: WHO
Dec 22, 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden Gets Vaccine
Dec 22, 2020
Budhanilakantha Temple Open For Devotees
Dec 21, 2020
Real Madrid Defeats Eibar 1-3
Dec 21, 2020
Shakya Wins SC Bar Elections
Dec 20, 2020

More on Economy

World Bank Provides $80 Million To Nepal To Implement Rural Enterprise and Economic Development Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Coca-Cola And Santa Claus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Mistri Khola Hydro Project To Generate Power In A Month By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Global IME Bank And TU Controller Of Examination Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
HBL Formed A Merger Sub-Committee Headed By Sunil Bahadur Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal And U.S. Pledged Their Commitment To Deepen Their Engagement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Bans The Flight From United Kingdom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
18 Girls Faces Sexual Violence In One Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 722 New Cases, 966 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020
No Need For Major Alarm Over New Coronavirus Strain In UK: WHO By Agencies Dec 22, 2020
I was Compelled To Go For Fresh Election: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75