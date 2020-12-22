Weather Forecast For December 22: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal

Dec. 22, 2020, 7:15 a.m.

Under the influence of western disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight

