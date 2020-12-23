Kathmandu Valley Registers 318 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 318 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6559 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 318 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 318 cases, 250 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 34 in Lalitpur and 34 in Bhaktapur.

With 743 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 255979.