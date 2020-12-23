Weather Forecast for December 23: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal

Dec. 23, 2020, 7:20 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

