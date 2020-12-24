FAO, OIE And WHO Commit To Joint Multi-sectoral efforts In Asia And The Pacific

COVID-19 Reignites Drive For A “One Health” Approach To Tackle Preventable Illnesses at The Animal-human-ecosystems Interface

Dec. 24, 2020, 4:26 p.m.

As COVID-19 continues to inflict illness and misery across the Asia-Pacific region, three international organizations have vowed to collaborate and intensify their joint efforts to respond to all health threats, including zoonotic influenza, rabies, antimicrobial resistance and those affecting food safety, through a One Health approach.FAO For detail

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with their Members through multi-sectoral coordination. A Joint Statement of Intent to Coordinate was signed by Asia-Pacific representatives from the organizations in support of the Tripartite One Health Coordination Group.

unnamed.jpg

The Regional Tripartite partners are committed to work with Members through multi-sectoral coordination efforts to support countries’ efforts to prevent and manage health threats and strengthen their coordinated efforts, with the aim of protecting the health of animals and people.

The Tripartite One Health Coordination Group for Asia and the Pacific undertake joint activities including regional workshops on multisectoral collaboration at the animal-human-ecosystems interface.

In October 2020, regional representatives from the Tripartite organizations signed a Statement of Intent to Coordinate. This statement acknowledges the importance of close coordination and communication across sectors, and commits to working together to partner with their Member States and regional organizations to strengthen coordinated efforts to fight existing and emerging health threats.

