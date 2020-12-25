Nepali Christians Celebrates Christmas Day

Nepali Christians Celebrates Christmas Day

Dec. 25, 2020, 4:02 p.m.

The Nepali Christian community is celebrating Christmas Day today commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianism. Jesus Christ was born on December 25 in Bethlehem in Israel 2020 years ago.

Born of Virgin Merriam, Jesus Christ has given three main happinesses – liberation, love and peace, said CB Gahatraj, president of Federation of National Christian Nepal.

The Federation started marking the Christmas Day as a major celebration in Nepal only after 2063 BS.

The government had declared Christmas Day as a national holiday from 2063 BS to 2074 BS. However, from 2075 BS public holiday is given only to Christians on Christmas Day.

Agencies

