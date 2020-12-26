Kathmandu Valley Confirms 267 New Cases Of COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, 267 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.

In 5434 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 267 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 267 cases, 209 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 42 in Lalitpur and 16 in Bhaktapur.

With 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 257700.