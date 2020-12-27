Japan To Ban All Foreign Arrivals After Detecting New Coronavirus Variant

Japan To Ban All Foreign Arrivals After Detecting New Coronavirus Variant

Dec. 27, 2020, 7:36 a.m.

Japan has decided to ban all new entries of foreign nationals from December 28 to the end of January following the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in arrivals from Britain, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

The country has experienced a surge that now includes the new, fast-spreading strain. It reported 3,877 new cases of the coronavirus as of 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 219,142, according to NHK.

Tokyo itself saw another record of 949 new cases on Saturday, just as Japan heads into the New Year holiday that normally sees people stream from the capital into the provinces.

The country on Friday reported its first cases of a fast-spreading variant in passengers arriving from Britain, which has also been detected in a man who visited the UK and a family member – the first cases of infected people found outside airport checks – Nippon TV reported on Saturday.

Tokyo transport hubs were subdued, local media said, a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as cases continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing.

With New Year celebrations centered around family gatherings and mass visits to temples and shrines, experts have warned moderation will be essential to prevent infection rates from rising further amid concerns of pandemic fatigue.

CGTN

Agencies

Chinese Economy To Overtake US 'By 2028' Due To Covid, India Tips To Become Third Largest Economy By 2030
Dec 27, 2020
PM Oli Included Nine New Faces
Dec 26, 2020
Japan To Tighten Restrictions On Arrival
Dec 26, 2020
Van Exploded In US City Nashville
Dec 26, 2020
Nepal In Political Turmoil After PM Calls For New Elections, Writes DW
Dec 25, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 267 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 500 New Cases, 840 Recovery And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
First Case Of New COVID Variant Found In France By REUTERS 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 279 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 608 New Cases, 892Recovery And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Show 91.25% Efficacy By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Building Hope Between Order and Chaos By Dr. K. Uprety Dec 27, 2020
Dissolution In Apex Court By Keshab Poudel Dec 27, 2020
Chinese Economy To Overtake US 'By 2028' Due To Covid, India Tips To Become Third Largest Economy By 2030 By Agencies Dec 27, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2020
Nepal’s Political Consternation By Binoj Basnyat Dec 26, 2020
RPP Organized A Motorcycle Rally Demanding Restoration Of Monarchy And Hindu State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75