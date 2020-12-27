Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country

Dec. 27, 2020, 7:29 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country tonight.

