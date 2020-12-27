Partly To Generally Cloudy In Western Parts Of The Country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75