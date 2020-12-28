COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 659 New Cases, 718 Recovery And 7 Deaths

With 659 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 258840.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5578 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 481 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 718 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 250581 the recovery rate is 96.81 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1832. There are 6427 are active cases in the country.