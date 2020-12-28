Former Home Minister Govinda Raj Joshi Tests COVID-19 Positive

Former Home Minister and leader of Nepali Congress Govinda Raj Joshi, who tested COVID-19 Positive, has been admitted to the Hospital following low level of oxygen. Although he has got mild COVID-19, he was taken to Hams Hospital after lowering the level of oxygen for precautionary measure.

According to Damauli Khabar Online, his health condition is normal now and he is recovering. In a statement, former minister Joshi urged the people who came to close contract with him.

His son Deepak Raj Joshi, who is also infected by COVID-19, now remains in home isolation.