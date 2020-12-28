Himalayan Bank Limited Handed Over Phaco Machine To The Eye Hospital

Himalayan Bank Limited handed over Phaco Machine amounting Rs. 3.5 million to Dr. Ram Prasad Pokharel Eye Hospital.

Registered under Nepal Netra Jyoti Sangh, the hospital, which is situated in Dhankuta, has been providing various services related to the eye.

Under HBL’s Corporate Social Responsibility, Sunil Bahadur Thapa, the board of directors of the bank, handed over the equipment to the representative of the hospital amid a function.