COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 708 New Cases, 731 Recovery And 8 Deaths

With 708 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 259548.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6135 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 708 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 731 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 251312 the recovery rate is 96.9 percent.

As many as 8 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1840. There are 6396 are active cases in the country.