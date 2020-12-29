Weather Forecast For December 29: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast For December 29: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Dec. 29, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

