COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 511 New Cases, 600 Recovery And 7 Deaths

Dec. 30, 2020, 4:31 p.m.

With 511 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 260059.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5110 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 511 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 608 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 251912 the recovery rate is 96.9 percent.

As many as 7 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1847. There are 6300 are active cases in the country.

