Weather Forecast For December 30: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

With partial impacts of western influence, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions. Slightly fall in day time temperature.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province , mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and western high mountainous regions. No significant trend in night time temperature tonight.