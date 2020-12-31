COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 534 New Cases, 447 Recovery And 9 Deaths

With 534 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 260539.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6000 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 534 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 447 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 252593 the recovery rate is 96.9 percent.

As many as 9 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1856. There are 6378 are active cases in the country.