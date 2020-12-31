Weather Forecast For December 31:Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Dec. 31, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

