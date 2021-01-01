Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) holds a massive rally demanding monarchy and Hindu Kingdom. In a rally, RPP leader Kamal Thapa demanded a system in which all the political forces including Biplab led Maoist.

After holding a rally in different parts of the country, RPP has hosted mass meeting in Ratnapark. Addressing the mass meeting, RPP leaders demanded to uproot republic. Chairman of the party Kamal Thapa said that Nepal needs monarchy with Hindu Kingdom to retain its independence.