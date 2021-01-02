Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall of the western high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall of the western high mountaineous region. There will be slightly rise in night time temperature tonight.